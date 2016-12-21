Storm moving into Sierra; blowing snow east and west of Reno
Blowing snow is creating poor visibility for travelers east and west of Reno as a winter storm makes its way into the Sierra Nevada, where a foot or more of snow is expected around Lake Tahoe by Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for the Sierra's eastern front north of Reno in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
