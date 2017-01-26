Store Dedicated to Buying and Selling Lego Parts Opens in Reno
John Masek, the president and CEO of the company, turned what was just a small store in Oregon, into a franchise that spreads across 26 different states. "I mean it was just like wildfire, people were loving it, we were getting families and older people and middle aged, it attracted so many people that we never would've expected," Masek says Bricks and Minifigs isn't a mass market store, meaning when people come to buy, trade or sell, they'll find more than just new sets of Legos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Jan 26
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC