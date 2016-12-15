States of Emergency Declared for Reno...

States of Emergency Declared for Reno, Sparks, Washoe County Ahead of Potential Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Washoe County, and the Cities of Reno and Sparks have all declared a state of emergency ahead of potential area flooding this weekend. Earlier, Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and City of Reno held a joint briefing to discuss how the local entities are preparing for potential flooding and inclement weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com... Thu Local 3
KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web... Thu Local 2
Website comments are disabled on KTVN Thu Local 1
M1 Gaming to sell Boomtown Reno to Eldorado Res... Thu Local 1
Expect lower temperatures Thu Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jan 3 TRUST NO ZIONIST 12
Speed limit increase to 70 on I-80, I-580 and U... Jan 3 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 06 at 3:50PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC