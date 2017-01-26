State agency keeps worker behind the wheel despite 3 DUI arrests
A state agency that can suspend a cab or limo driver's license for drunken driving allowed one of its law enforcement officers to continue using a state vehicle - which he crashed earlier this month - despite three previous DUI arrests. Robert Reasoner, 36, of Reno, who supervises compliance enforcement investigators at the Nevada Transportation Authority, also apparently tried to use his state job to avoid one of the arrests, police records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC