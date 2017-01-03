Sparks Police Arrest Two People for Theft at Super Pawn
Sparks Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a theft at a Super Pawn that happened in October. Police say they have arrested Rebecca Ervin, a 31-year-old from Reno, and Tom Eugene Anderson, a 43-year-old, also from Reno for two theft cases from the Super Pawn at 641 S. Rock Blvd. Officials say one incident was on October 8, 2016 and the other was October 10, 2016 where they say tools were taken from the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Ardnt a sex predator on Harvard way
|5 hr
|Beyond sick
|3
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|TRUST NO ZIONIST
|12
|Speed limit increase to 70 on I-80, I-580 and U...
|19 hr
|Local
|2
|Expect more winter weather
|21 hr
|Local
|4
|Do you approve of Robert Cashell as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Dec 31
|Local
|10
|Barstow Casino and Resort in Barstow, California
|Dec 29
|Local
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Reno or Sacra...
|Dec 29
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC