Sparks Police Arrest Two People for Theft at Super Pawn

Sparks Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a theft at a Super Pawn that happened in October. Police say they have arrested Rebecca Ervin, a 31-year-old from Reno, and Tom Eugene Anderson, a 43-year-old, also from Reno for two theft cases from the Super Pawn at 641 S. Rock Blvd. Officials say one incident was on October 8, 2016 and the other was October 10, 2016 where they say tools were taken from the store.

