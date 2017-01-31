Sparks Police Arrest Man for Kidnapping

Sparks Police Arrest Man for Kidnapping

On January 30th around 9:00 p.m a female came to the Sparks Police Department to report that her ex-boyfriend had held her against her will and attempted to kill her and their 17 month old child. Officials say a disagreement between Vaile and the victim occurred in a vehicle as they were driving on I-80 eastbound from Reno.

