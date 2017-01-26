Sparks man, 71, dies in crash on I-80...

Sparks man, 71, dies in crash on I-80 near Lockwood

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 east of Reno last week as 71-year-old Edward Travis of Sparks. The patrol says a 2002 Ford Excursion slammed into the back of his Cadillac on eastbound I-80 near Lockwood after Travis had stopped in the right travel lane for an unknown reason.

