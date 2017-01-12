Scientists: Possible new evidence in ...

Scientists: Possible new evidence in D.B. Cooper case

Amateur scientists chosen by the Seattle FBI to search for clues in the mystery of the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper may have found new evidence. KING-TV reports a team has been analyzing particles taken from a clip-on tie left by Cooper after he hijacked a passenger jet in 1971 and then vanished out the back wearing a parachute and pack with $200,000.

