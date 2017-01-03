School Cancellations for Monday Due to Flooding Concerns
All Washoe County School District classes have been canceled on Monday, January 9, due to concerns about the forecast of flooding. The Washoe County School District tells us they are in the process of making phone calls to parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|13 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Truckee River to crest
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Sparks needs to merge with Reno
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe...
|Jan 7
|Local
|1
|If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018
|Jan 6
|Local
|2
|Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican...
|Jan 6
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC