RTC to Begin Construction Monday on 4th Street, Prater Way

The Regional Transportation Commission is beginning construction Monday, January 23rd on 4th Street and Prater Way between RTC 4TH STREET STATION in Reno and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Sparks. Utility installations will be taking place initially which will involve sidewalk closures, lane closures and minor detours.

