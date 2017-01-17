RTC: Possible Increased Delays at Pyr...

RTC: Possible Increased Delays at Pyramid and McCarran

Reno, NV Drivers should anticipate increased delays at the intersection of Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard beginning some time the week of January 23rd, depending on weather conditions. The primary delays will likely be during the morning commute for drivers headed southbound on Pyramid Way.

