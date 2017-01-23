Roberta Ross sells Ross Manor after 3...

Roberta Ross sells Ross Manor after 30-year legacy

Roberta Ross sold The Ross Manor, also known as Ross Apartments, which has been in the Ross family since the 1970s. Roberta Ross has run it since 1985 and on Dec. 22, 2016, she sold the property to Ed Ceran and 21 other people under a tenants in common agreement.

