Roberta Ross sells Ross Manor after 30-year legacy
Roberta Ross sold The Ross Manor, also known as Ross Apartments, which has been in the Ross family since the 1970s. Roberta Ross has run it since 1985 and on Dec. 22, 2016, she sold the property to Ed Ceran and 21 other people under a tenants in common agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Oioimoose
|21
|Jeff A Ardnt A sociopath! Liar pig!
|1 hr
|The sociopath of ...
|3
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|23 hr
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC