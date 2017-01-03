Rescue crews respond to avalanche southwest of Reno

Randy Barr and his girlfriend Jasmina Jordacevic walk along the snowy shore of Virginia Lake Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Reno, Nev. A winter storm has swept aside two long-standing snow records in Boise, Idaho, and is moving east as turbulent weather lined up across much of the country Thursday with watches covering large parts of the South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.