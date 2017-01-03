Rescue crews respond to avalanche southwest of Reno
Randy Barr and his girlfriend Jasmina Jordacevic walk along the snowy shore of Virginia Lake Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Reno, Nev. A winter storm has swept aside two long-standing snow records in Boise, Idaho, and is moving east as turbulent weather lined up across much of the country Thursday with watches covering large parts of the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com...
|Thu
|Local
|3
|KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web...
|Thu
|Local
|2
|Website comments are disabled on KTVN
|Thu
|Local
|1
|M1 Gaming to sell Boomtown Reno to Eldorado Res...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Expect lower temperatures
|Thu
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|TRUST NO ZIONIST
|12
|Speed limit increase to 70 on I-80, I-580 and U...
|Jan 3
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC