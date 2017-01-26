Reno Woman Sentenced for Fraudulently Claiming to have Purple Heart
A Reno woman was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for burglary and fraudulently claiming to have received a purple heart. Thursday at her sentencing, prosecutors said she forged documents to apply for a purple heart license plate with the Nevada DMV, under the name Michael Cipriani in 2015.
