Reno Police Release Downtown Arrest N...

Reno Police Release Downtown Arrest Numbers From New Year's

12 hrs ago

The Reno Police Department says while there were no major incidents in Downtown Reno during New Year's celebrations, several arrests were made. In total, 13 people were arrested, and two were placed in civil protective custody.

