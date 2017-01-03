Reno Police Investigate Fatal Hit and Run, Victim Identified
At approximately midnight, Reno Police and REMSA responded to reports of a man in the road at Holcomb and Pueblo Street. Police say the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Leach of Reno.
