Reno Police Attempting to Locate Missing Person
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 43-year-old Todd Bashaw of Reno. Bashaw was last heard from his family out of state on January 1st, his family said he sounded distress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Ardnt a sex predator on Harvard way
|1 hr
|A scubbag
|2
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|TRUST NO ZIONIST
|12
|Speed limit increase to 70 on I-80, I-580 and U...
|13 hr
|Local
|2
|Expect more winter weather
|15 hr
|Local
|4
|Do you approve of Robert Cashell as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Dec 31
|Local
|10
|Barstow Casino and Resort in Barstow, California
|Dec 29
|Local
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Reno or Sacra...
|Dec 29
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC