Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run, Victim Identified

At approximately midnight on Wednesday January 3, Reno Police and REMSA responded to reports of a man in the road at Holcomb and Pueblo Street. Police say the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Leach of Reno.

