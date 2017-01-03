Reno Neighborhoods Clean Up After Floods
After widespread flooding around Northern Nevada Sunday, you can still find pockets of water scattered around neighborhoods, while residents work to clean up the mess left behind. Sagittarius Drive in Reno turned into a river on Sunday night.
