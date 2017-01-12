Reno Man Arrested For Accidental Fata...

Reno Man Arrested For Accidental Fatal Shooting

Reno Police have a 23 year-old man in custody after he accidentally shot another man at a Reno hotel early Saturday morning. Around 1:14 a.m. officers from the Reno Police Department were dispatched to a hotel room in the 1000 block of East 6th St. on a report of a man who had just been shot.

