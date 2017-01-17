Reno Bighorns Fall to Sioux Falls Skyforce
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario The Sioux Falls Skyforce led nearly wire-to-wire in a 114-105 victory over the Reno Bighorns on Thursday at the 2017 NBA Development League Showcase. Patrick Miller of Sioux Falls netted a game-high 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting with four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes of action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Tue
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC