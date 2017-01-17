Reno Bighorns Fall to Sioux Falls Skyforce

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario The Sioux Falls Skyforce led nearly wire-to-wire in a 114-105 victory over the Reno Bighorns on Thursday at the 2017 NBA Development League Showcase. Patrick Miller of Sioux Falls netted a game-high 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting with four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes of action.

