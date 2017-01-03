Reno Arch protester who punched truck passenger avoids jail

One of the protesters at a Native American rally in Reno in October has been sentenced to 16 hours community service after he admitted punching a passenger in a pickup truck that drove into the demonstrators near the city's famous arch. Samuel Harry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery in Reno Municipal Court Tuesday as part of a plea agreement stemming from the Columbus Day altercation.

