Reno Arch protester who punched truck passenger avoids jail
One of the protesters at a Native American rally in Reno in October has been sentenced to 16 hours community service after he admitted punching a passenger in a pickup truck that drove into the demonstrators near the city's famous arch. Samuel Harry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery in Reno Municipal Court Tuesday as part of a plea agreement stemming from the Columbus Day altercation.
