Protesters Against President Trump's Immigration Ban Gather in Downtown Reno
The order says "the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States" and suspends "any such entry" until the president has determined that "sufficient changes have been made to the USRAP [U.S. Refugee Admissions Program] to ensure that admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest." Trump's order directs the State Department to stop issuing visas to Syrian nationals and halts the processing of Syrian refugees.
