Project Bear Hugs Holds Storm Trooper Skate to Thank First Responders
Project Bear Hugs says they want to thank local first responders and city workers with a Storm Trooper Skate at Roller Kingdom on Sunday. Project Bear Hugs say they are holding a Storm Trooper Skate at Roller Kingdom on Sunday, January 15 from 5:15 pm - 7:15 pm to thank all First Responders and City Workers who have been battling the weather this past week and a half.
