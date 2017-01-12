Project Bear Hugs Holds Storm Trooper Skate to Thank First Responders

Project Bear Hugs says they want to thank local first responders and city workers with a Storm Trooper Skate at Roller Kingdom on Sunday. Project Bear Hugs say they are holding a Storm Trooper Skate at Roller Kingdom on Sunday, January 15 from 5:15 pm - 7:15 pm to thank all First Responders and City Workers who have been battling the weather this past week and a half.

