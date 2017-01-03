Police unsure if anything taken in break-in at Reno morgue
Authorities say there was a break-in at a Nevada morgue and it's not clear if anything was taken. Reno officer Tim Broadway tells The Reno Gazette-Journal that the police department responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend.
