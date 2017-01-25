Police Say Homicides in Reno, Sparks Related

Officers responded to calls of several shots fired around 1:30 a.m. This ranged from McCarran and Sutro in Reno to the 2600 Block of Cygnet Circle in Sparks. During the investigation two deceased subjects were located, one that occurred in the Reno Police Department's jurisdiction and the other that occurred in the Sparks Police Department's jurisdiction.

