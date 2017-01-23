Peg's Glorified Ham n' Eggs to Open in North Reno
Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs, a favorite breakfast destination among the locals, is adding a new location this Wednesday. This marks the seventh location for the family owned and operated restaurant.
