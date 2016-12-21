PE-backed Confie buys Auto Insurance ...

PE-backed Confie buys Auto Insurance America

Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Auto Insurance America from Western National Mutual Insurance Company. Auto Insurance America is a leading provider of non-standard auto insurance serving Nevada and New Mexico.

