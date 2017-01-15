Orosur Mining Inc. - Colombia Anz Gold Project Exploration Update
Orosur has completed a preliminary geological model for the Aragon-Pastorera Trend Area of the AnzA project, based predominantly on 17,408m of existing diamond core drilling data from 53 holes previously drilled. 3,000m of this core has been re-logged, with special attention given to the lithology, alteration suites, structural trends and grade distribution.
