North Valleys Residents Want More Foo...

North Valleys Residents Want More Food Options With Major Growth

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Residents of Reno's north valleys are expressing the coming need for more food options such as restaurants and grocery stores as thousands of homes are planned to be built. Wednesday was the grand opening of a Peg's Glorified Ham n' Eggs in Lemmon Valley, an area perfect for this expanding business to meet the needs of an expanding area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) 1 hr whitehorse 47
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Tue WLFirefighter 22
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... Jan 22 me alone 8
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Jan 17 me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC