North Valleys Residents Want More Food Options With Major Growth
Residents of Reno's north valleys are expressing the coming need for more food options such as restaurants and grocery stores as thousands of homes are planned to be built. Wednesday was the grand opening of a Peg's Glorified Ham n' Eggs in Lemmon Valley, an area perfect for this expanding business to meet the needs of an expanding area.
