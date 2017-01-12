No Antibiotic In The U.S. Could Save This Woman. We Should All Be Worried.
The recent death of a woman in Reno, Nevada , from an infection resistant to every available kind of antibiotic in the U.S. highlights Experts say that while cases of a bacteria resistant to all antibiotics are still extremely rare in the U.S., we should expect to see more in the future. "This is an important case because it serves as a reminder to the health care community that these kinds of things can show up, even though they are rare," said Randall Todd, director of epidemiology and public health preparedness at the Washoe County Health District, who co-wrote a study on this case.
