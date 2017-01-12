No Antibiotic In The U.S. Could Save ...

No Antibiotic In The U.S. Could Save This Woman. We Should All Be Worried.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Switched

The recent death of a woman in Reno, Nevada , from an infection resistant to every available kind of antibiotic in the U.S. highlights Experts say that while cases of a bacteria resistant to all antibiotics are still extremely rare in the U.S., we should expect to see more in the future. "This is an important case because it serves as a reminder to the health care community that these kinds of things can show up, even though they are rare," said Randall Todd, director of epidemiology and public health preparedness at the Washoe County Health District, who co-wrote a study on this case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... 2 hr Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... 2 hr Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Jan 10 Reno81 105
Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t... Jan 10 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC