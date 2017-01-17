NHP Troopers Arrest California Man After Pursuit South of Reno
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a California man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit south of Reno late Thursday morning. Troopers say a witness called authorities about a couple fighting inside a car, around 10 a.m. They say the same vehicle was later spotted at I-580 and Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Tue
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Jan 10
|Reno81
|105
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC