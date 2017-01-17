NHP Troopers Arrest California Man Af...

NHP Troopers Arrest California Man After Pursuit South of Reno

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a California man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit south of Reno late Thursday morning. Troopers say a witness called authorities about a couple fighting inside a car, around 10 a.m. They say the same vehicle was later spotted at I-580 and Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Tue me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Jan 10 Reno81 105
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 19 at 10:59PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC