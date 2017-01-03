Nevada Humane Society Offers Free Pet Adoptions Due To Possible Evacuation
The Nevada Humane Society says they are offering free pet adoptions on all animals this weekend at their Reno address because this location is in danger of possible flash flooding and evacuation. They say standard adoption policies still apply and they will be hosting the free adoptions as long as they need to, through Sunday because of the possible flash flooding expected to hit on Sunday.
Read more at KTVN Reno.
