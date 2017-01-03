Nevada ARES Standing Down as Flood Th...

Nevada ARES Standing Down as Flood Threat Abates

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: QST

Amateur Radio Emergency Service volunteers and emergency operations centers in Nevada are now standing down as the threat of additional widespread flooding damage diminishes. Over the weekend, ARES members in Nevada stood ready to support the disaster response effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... 6 hr Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) 13 hr Reno81 105
Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t... 14 hr Local 1
Expect more precipitation weather 16 hr Local 1
Madison Corney Tue Local 1
Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren... Mon Local 1
Truckee River to crest Mon Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC