Nevada ARES Standing Down as Flood Threat Abates
Amateur Radio Emergency Service volunteers and emergency operations centers in Nevada are now standing down as the threat of additional widespread flooding damage diminishes. Over the weekend, ARES members in Nevada stood ready to support the disaster response effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|6 hr
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Reno81
|105
|Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t...
|14 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect more precipitation weather
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Truckee River to crest
|Mon
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC