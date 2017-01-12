NDOT Reopens Highway 50 in Both Direc...

NDOT Reopens Highway 50 in Both Directions at Elks Point in Douglas County

NDOT says Highway 50 has reopened in both directions at Elks Point in Douglas County after multiple crashes and spin outs. KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says the weather will start to clear out later today as our storm system moves to the south of Reno.

