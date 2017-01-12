NDOT Reopens Highway 50 in Both Directions at Elks Point in Douglas County
NDOT says Highway 50 has reopened in both directions at Elks Point in Douglas County after multiple crashes and spin outs. KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says the weather will start to clear out later today as our storm system moves to the south of Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Wed
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Jan 10
|Reno81
|105
|Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t...
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
|Expect more precipitation weather
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC