NDOT Advises of I-80 Lane Reductions ...

NDOT Advises of I-80 Lane Reductions For Flood-Related Pothole Repairs

Lane closures will be in place Wednesday on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes. NDOT is repairing potholes as quickly as possible while weather remains dry.

