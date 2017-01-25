Motown Musical actor complains of racial assault in Reno
An actor in the stage show "Motown The Musical" filed a criminal complaint with Reno police after he says a white woman shouting racial slurs assaulted him on a downtown street in broad daylight. Elijah Lewis of New York City posted video on his Facebook page Wednesday of the woman he says struck him in the head Tuesday afternoon near the Pioneer Center theater where he's performing through the weekend.
