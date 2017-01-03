More
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Warning for following rivers in California and Nevada - East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville affecting Alpine and Douglas Counties Carson River Near Carson City affecting Carson City, Churchill, Douglas and Lyon Counties The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Warning for the Carson River near Carson City from late Sunday night to Tuesday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * At 8:15 AM Friday the stage was 3.9 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018
|3 hr
|Local
|2
|Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican...
|3 hr
|Local
|3
|KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com...
|Thu
|Local
|3
|KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web...
|Thu
|Local
|2
|Website comments are disabled on KTVN
|Thu
|Local
|1
|M1 Gaming to sell Boomtown Reno to Eldorado Res...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Expect lower temperatures
|Thu
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC