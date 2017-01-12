More
A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died after falling down a stairway. Sigma Nu executive Brad Beacham said Thursday an investigation by the Lexington, Virginia-based fraternity found violations of alcohol and hazing policies at the chapter.
