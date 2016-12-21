More
Law Enforcement Cracks Down on Drunk Drivers During New Year's E - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video Saturday night, tens of thousands celebrated ringing in the New Year in downtown Reno, but unfortunately not everyone finds a safe ride home. Officer Dave Hults with the Sparks Police Department says during the holidays, law enforcement is focusing more efforts on finding drunk drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Robert Cashell as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Local
|10
|Barstow Casino and Resort in Barstow, California
|Dec 29
|Local
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Reno or Sacra...
|Dec 29
|Local
|1
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Dec 26
|Local
|4
|Expect more winter weather
|Dec 26
|Local
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC