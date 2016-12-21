Law Enforcement Cracks Down on Drunk Drivers During New Year's E - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video Saturday night, tens of thousands celebrated ringing in the New Year in downtown Reno, but unfortunately not everyone finds a safe ride home. Officer Dave Hults with the Sparks Police Department says during the holidays, law enforcement is focusing more efforts on finding drunk drivers.

