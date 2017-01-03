More
Washoe County says three courts in Reno will be closed Monday, Reno Municipal Court, Second Judicial District Court and Reno Justice Court. They say Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center will remain open and Veterans Court will be held at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center at 650 Ferrari-McLeod Blvd., Reno 89512.
