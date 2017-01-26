Matthew McConaughey and Bryce Dallas Howard on "Gold"
New movie "Gold" takes on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, when prospectors supposedly found an enormous gold deposit in Indonesia. Stars Matthew McConaughey, who plays rags-to-riches businessman Kenny Wells, and Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Kenny's girlfriend Kay, talked to CBS News about what got them excited for their roles when they read the script.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Jan 26
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC