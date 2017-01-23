Man Sentenced as Habitual Criminal Following Burglary Conviction
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced to 24 years as a habitual criminal following a conviction for burglary. Authorities say 37-year-old Christopher Paul Lyons from Reno was sentenced on one count of Burglary last Friday in District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Oioimoose
|21
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Sun
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC