Lyon County DA Says Officer Involved Shooting Justified

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye says that the DA's Office has finished its review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Tristan Conti of Reno from February 2016. Officials say that on February 25, 2016, 19-year-old Conti and three juveniles carjacked a man in Sparks and took his red Chevrolet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.