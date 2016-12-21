Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef ...

Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black people food'

RENO, Nev. -- Madeleine Pickens wanted the African-American chef she recruited from the country club she owns in Southern California to cook "black people food" - not "white people food" - at her rural Nevada dude ranch and wild horse sanctuary, according to a federal lawsuit accusing her of racial discrimination.

