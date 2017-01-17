Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message to Trump
There are 2 comments on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 10 hrs ago, titled Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message to Trump. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:
Claudia Keelan arrives at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Keelan departs for District of Columbia to participate in the Women's March in Washington.
#1 10 hrs ago
While you are there stop by Obama's house. Obama had women working in the Whitehouse but did not provide equal pay for women.
Democrats protecting have too much time on their hands.
#2 10 hrs ago
The ONLY people to achieve anything out of this total waste of time march is the airlines,motels , cabs ,restaurants, and bail bondsmen.
