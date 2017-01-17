Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send ...

Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message to Trump

There are 2 comments on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 10 hrs ago, titled Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message to Trump. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:

Claudia Keelan arrives at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Keelan departs for District of Columbia to participate in the Women's March in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,114

Las Vegas, NV

#1 10 hrs ago
While you are there stop by Obama's house. Obama had women working in the Whitehouse but did not provide equal pay for women.

Democrats protecting have too much time on their hands.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ThomasA

Birmingham, AL

#2 10 hrs ago
The ONLY people to achieve anything out of this total waste of time march is the airlines,motels , cabs ,restaurants, and bail bondsmen.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Jan 17 me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Jan 10 Reno81 105
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Washoe County was issued at January 20 at 3:13PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC