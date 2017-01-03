Inmate in Reno woman stabbing death dies in Nevada prison
Officials say a 38-year-old inmate serving 18 years to life for killing a Reno woman was found dead in his cell at the state's maximum security prison. The Nevada Department of Corrections says that Joe Nathan Scott was discovered unresponsive and couldn't be revived in his solo cell after he missed breakfast call Tuesday at Ely State Prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Truckee River to crest
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Sparks needs to merge with Reno
|Jan 7
|Local
|1
|Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe...
|Jan 7
|Local
|1
|If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018
|Jan 6
|Local
|2
|Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican...
|Jan 6
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC