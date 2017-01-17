Indian clamps down on OTC antibiotic sales to stem spread of superbugs
The CDSCO has urged pharmacies to stop selling prescription antibiotics over-the-counter in an effort to slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance. The Delhi-headquartered regulator issued a guidance note today, explaining it aims to " contain microbial resistance " by reminding pharmacies and patients of the problems associated with taking antibiotics that have not been prescribed.
