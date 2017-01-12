I-80 lane closures continue in Reno for storm repairs

The flooding and snowstorms that battered northern Nevada last week have taken a toll on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Reno area. The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 travelers should expect delays this week on the west side of town as crews work to repair potholes from the Keystone exit on the edge of downtown all the way to the California state line.

