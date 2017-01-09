Hundreds of Nevada homes evacuated in floods along mountains
RENO, Nev. – Hundreds of homes were evacuated in northern Nevada, and stranded motorists were pulled from cars stuck on flooded Northern California roads as thunderstorms arrived as part of a massive winter storm that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren...
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Truckee River to crest
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Sparks needs to merge with Reno
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe...
|Sat
|Local
|1
|If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018
|Fri
|Local
|2
|Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com...
|Jan 5
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC